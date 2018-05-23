WATCH: Delray Police save children from ledge

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

School shooting may not bring change to gun-loving Texas

Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.

Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes. (Source: CNN)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.

NFL to require all on-field players to stand for national anthem

WARNING: Some might find the video disturbing due to content and language

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.-- Delray Beach police officers responded to a call Saturday of a woman and children standing on a roof.

When they got there, they say they found a 23-year-old woman who was hallucinating and two small children on the garage ledge on a townhouse.

Officer Rob Addea got under the window, ready to catch a child or the woman if necessary, police said.

“Just get the kids back inside,” Addea said.

Two other officers went upstairs and out a window to the ledge and one grabbed the children's arms while the other tried to reason with the woman, police said.

Police eventually were able to rescue all of them.

Body camera video recorded the actions of the officers.

The woman has been committed to a mental health facility under the Baker Act and might face criminal charges, police said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating and the children are in their custody.

This is a developing story and will be updated.