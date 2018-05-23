Group urges no changes in food assistance

Posted: Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 PM EDT 2018-05-23 16:33:08 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:19 PM EDT 2018-05-23 17:19:56 GMT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.
More >>
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.
More >> Posted: Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:03 AM EDT 2018-05-23 15:03:29 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 23 2018 11:20 AM EDT 2018-05-23 15:20:46 GMT Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes. (Source: CNN)
Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.
More >>
Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.
More >> Posted: Monday, May 21 2018 12:52 AM EDT 2018-05-21 04:52:04 GMT Updated: Tuesday, May 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT 2018-05-22 04:37:05 GMT (Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.
The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
More >>
The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
More >> Updated: Monday, May 21 2018 2:01 PM EDT 2018-05-21 18:01:47 GMT (Source: Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace Twitter) (Source: Alexi Lubomirski/Kensington Palace Twitter)
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.
More >>
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.
More >> Posted: Friday, May 18 2018 9:25 AM EDT 2018-05-18 13:25:33 GMT Updated: Saturday, May 19 2018 1:03 AM EDT 2018-05-19 05:03:00 GMT
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
More >>
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
More >>
FORT PIERCE, Fla -- A group of religious leaders joined together Wednesday to send a message to members of Congress: Do not touch SNAP.
SNAP stands for the
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program which helps low-income people afford groceries.
The group said Representative Brian Mast voted this week in favor of a bill that would adversely impact many people who depend on the program.
"I'm afraid for anyone who votes against this program. Votes against SNAP has to be out of touch with the reality of what's going on," said Father Bernard Sheffield
A final vote on the farm bill, which includes funding for the SNAP program, will take place next month.
Scripps Only Content 2018