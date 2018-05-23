Group urges no changes in food assistance - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Group urges no changes in food assistance

FORT PIERCE, Fla -- A group of religious leaders joined together Wednesday to send a message to members of Congress: Do not touch SNAP.

SNAP stands for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program which helps low-income people afford groceries.

The group said Representative Brian Mast voted this week in favor of a bill that would adversely impact many people who depend on the program.

"I'm afraid for anyone who votes against this program. Votes against SNAP has to be out of touch with the reality of what's going on," said Father Bernard Sheffield

A final vote on the farm bill, which includes funding for the SNAP program, will take place next month.
 

