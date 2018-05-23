Police: Lenny Dykstra held gun to man's head - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Police: Lenny Dykstra held gun to man's head

LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver's head when the driver declined to change the trip's destination.

Linden police say Dykstra was arrested early Wednesday outside police headquarters after the driver stopped and ran out of the car.

Police say they found cocaine and marijuana among Dykstra's belongings.

The 55-year-old former All-Star is charged with making terroristic threats and drug offenses. He is due back in court next month.

Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.

He has served prison time for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.

It wasn't immediately known if Dykstra was represented by a lawyer.

