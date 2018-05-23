Police: Lenny Dykstra held gun to man's head

Posted: Wednesday, May 23 2018 12:33 PM EDT 2018-05-23 16:33:08 GMT Updated: Wednesday, May 23 2018 1:19 PM EDT 2018-05-23 17:19:56 GMT
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.
Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.
Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.
A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.
The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.
Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.
LINDEN, N.J. (AP) — Police say former Major League Baseball star Lenny Dykstra put a gun to his New Jersey Uber driver's head when the driver declined to change the trip's destination.
Linden police say Dykstra was arrested early Wednesday outside police headquarters after the driver stopped and ran out of the car.
Police say they found cocaine and marijuana among Dykstra's belongings.
The 55-year-old former All-Star is charged with making terroristic threats and drug offenses. He is due back in court next month.
Dykstra played 12 seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets.
He has served prison time for crimes including bankruptcy fraud and money laundering.
It wasn't immediately known if Dykstra was represented by a lawyer.
