People take advantage of the sunny day

People take advantage of the sunny day

Finally we were the Sunshine State again Wednesday. People took the first chance they could get to see the sun, finally able to trade in the boots and umbrella for the beach.

It’s been about 11 days of mostly rain, but finally Tuesday, the sun came out of hiding.

So for the cooped up college student, it was a picture perfect day.

"My summer official started so I’ve been cooped up and I want to be out here so I’m excited to be here,” said a soon-to-be FAU student.

For those weather-dependent businesses, like Benny’s on the Beach, it was the financial boost they’ve been waiting for.

“It set me back but guess what we’ll be just fine,” said owner Lee Lipton.

And while we’re all soaking it up while we can, don’t get too excited.

Get ready to break out the boots and umbrella again, just in time for the holiday weekend.

