Plant protection plan as wet weather approached

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.

Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes. (Source: CNN)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.

With rain every day in the extended forecast, the employees at Pinder’s Nursery in Palm City, got to work last week.

“We were able to turn off our irrigation which we run on a regular basis," said Laurie Strang of Pinder's.

More fragile plants were protected.

“We keep a lot of sensitive plants back in greenhouses so they don’t get over-watered here in the rain. Out here on the floor, we keep things spaced out," said Manager Debbie Snyder.

Other plants that over time have formed “drip tips”, could stay exposed.

“(It's) natures adaption to help the plant rid itself of excess water on the leaves," explained Strang.

Plants welcome the water, but there can be too much of a good thing. Palm City really was the bulls eye. More than 17 inches of rain fell there in the last 10 days.

From high above the nursery, drone video highlights swales filled with water along Martin Highway, but no other flooded streets nearby. Pumps fed standing water at the nursery into the pond on the property, and new gravel was laid out in spots.

“That way when water pools up, plants aren’t sitting in water, sitting on top of rocks," said Strang.

While some plants didn’t make it this past week, overall the nursery fared very well.

“We’ve gone through this year after year so we know how to take care and prep for the rains. We always watch the weather and we know it’s coming and we know what to do when it does come," said Snyder.

With more rain on the way, experts say keep your plants clean, trim away any dead leaves, clear out debris from the pot, and give the plant room to breathe.