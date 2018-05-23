We called back fake IRS with police

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.

Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.

Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes. (Source: CNN)

Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes. (Source: CNN)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.

Have you ever had someone call you and say they’re from the IRS and you owe them money? Then comes a threat - If you don’t wire the cash you’ll be arrested. It happened to our reporter Andrew Lofholm who decided to call them back - with a local detective standing by.

I’m sitting next to Economic Crimes Detective Kimberly Mead at the Delray Beach Police Department. Our “IRS Agent” - who identifies himself as “Simon Smith,” puts us on hold a bunch of times and finally says pay $5,000 grand or he’s sending over the police to have me arrested. It’s their signature move.

Cue Detective Mead.

“Sir, this is the Delray Beach Police Department and what you’re doing is wrong!”

He says he knows.

“They’re relentless and they’re going to keep calling and it’s their way of life. That’s how they make money and they’re not going to stop,” Det. Mead said in an interview after the phone call.

The story took a turn once we got back to our TV station. As if I’m in the Matrix, “Agent Smith” called back. His number popped up as 911.

Agent Smith, you’re going to be on TV.

“I’m not excited about it, I’m more nervous,” he told me. “Well the thing about it is…I don’t know how my voice sounds like.”

He wouldn’t say what country he is calling from but he insisted he was at the call center under his own will. And then he got candid.

“Well, whether you believe it or not it’s been like 20, 30 years we’ve been scamming the United States. I want the citizens to be (aware) of all these kinds of things,” he says, urging us to publish a story about our conversation.

Back at the Delray Beach Police Department.

“What I’m asking you is how are you actually getting the money, what are you telling them to do?” Det. Mead says to him.

Police would never actually arrest you for owing taxes, but it’s enough to convince some people to pay up. They’ll ask you to buy reloadable cards, and provide the number on the back.

“They’re going to try whatever they can to get your money out if you and if they’re asking for a card, don’t fall for it. Verify everything,” she says in an interview.

“Agent Smith” told us the three states that people live in that are most likely to fall for this are California, Texas and Florida.

The IRS says if you do owe them money they would first alert you by mail and as a last resort call you.