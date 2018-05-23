Scholarship will honor SLC teen killed in crash

The suspect is a 17-year-old student at the school. Police are investigating if he has an accomplice.

Kensington Palace released a handful of photos from Saturday's royal wedding and it's better than any Disney movie come to life.

Kensington Palace released the official Royal Wedding family photo and it's what Disney princess dreams are made of

The shooting suspect, 17-year-old Dimitrios Pagourtzis, has been jailed on capital murder charges.

(Elizabeth Conley/Houston Chronicle via AP). A billboard is seen off of I-45 near Santa Fe, Texas, where a student shot and killed eight classmates and two teachers at Santa Fe High School.

Dozens of organizations say the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes.

Dozens of organizations signed a letter to Jeff Bezos saying the tech giant's marketing of this technology to police officers can mean people could be identified and tracked in real time, even if they're not involved in crimes. (Source: CNN)

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday that players on the field who do not stand and "show respect" during the national anthem will be subject to discipline.

NFL to require all on-field players to stand for national anthem

A local father is on a mission to make sure his daughter’s legacy lives on.

Santia Feketa was 18-years-old when she and her friend, 17-year-old Britney Poindexter, were killed in a wrong way crash.

Stewart Fekata is creating a scholarship to support students with the same passion as his daughter.

Scott Van Duzer, owner of Big Apple Pizza in Fort Pierce, helped give Feketa a boost to his scholarship goals, hosting a fundraiser Wednesday, featuring a very unique fundraising tool: A Hand-a-Thon.

More than a dozen people, sponsored by local businesses or organizations, are competing to win a new car by trying to keep their hand on the vehicle the longest.

Through sponsor donations, more than $20,000 was raised before the fundraiser began Wednesday, where all proceeds from food, drink and raffle ticket sales also will go toward the scholarship.

For Feketa, it was comforting to see all the support from the community.

“My daughter, if she was here, would be just off the chain to think all of this was happening for her,” Feketa said.

Santia Feketa had dreams of being a teacher, and was going to school at Indian River State College.



“My daughter loved children, she loved to teach children,” Feketa said.

That is why the scholarship will be given to students pursing education degrees at Indian River State College.

“I’m hoping that some day her friends that she’s gone to school with, their children will receive scholarships to go here to our local college, IRSC,” Feketa said.

People participating in the competition were motivated not only by the chance to win a car, but also to support something much bigger for the community.

