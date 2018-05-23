Scholarship will honor SLC teen killed in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Scholarship will honor SLC teen killed in crash

A local father is on a mission to make sure his daughter’s legacy lives on.

Santia Feketa was 18-years-old when she and her friend, 17-year-old Britney Poindexter, were killed in a wrong way crash.

Stewart Fekata is creating a scholarship to support students with the same passion as his daughter.

Scott Van Duzer, owner of Big Apple Pizza in Fort Pierce, helped give Feketa a boost to his scholarship goals, hosting a fundraiser Wednesday, featuring a very unique fundraising tool: A Hand-a-Thon.

More than a dozen people, sponsored by local businesses or organizations, are competing to win a new car by trying to keep their hand on the vehicle the longest.

Through sponsor donations, more than $20,000 was raised before the fundraiser began Wednesday, where all proceeds from food, drink and raffle ticket sales also will go toward the scholarship.

For Feketa, it was comforting to see all the support from the community.

“My daughter, if she was here, would be just off the chain to think all of this was happening for her,” Feketa said.

Santia Feketa had dreams of being a teacher, and was going to school at Indian River State College.
 
“My daughter loved children, she loved to teach children,” Feketa said.

That is why the scholarship will be given to students pursing education degrees at Indian River State College.

“I’m hoping that some day her friends that she’s gone to school with, their children will receive scholarships to go here to our local college, IRSC,” Feketa said.

People participating in the competition were motivated not only by the chance to win a car, but also to support something much bigger for the community.
 

