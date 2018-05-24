DIRTY DINING: Rodents close local McDonald's - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

DIRTY DINING: Rodents close local McDonald's

They aren't loving it.

At least that's what state inspectors probably thought when they temporarily closed a McDonald's in Port St. Lucie last week.

Inspectors shut down a McDonald's, located at 1080 SE Port St. Lucie Blvd., after finding the "presence of insects, rodents, and other pests."

Inspectors say ants were crawling on the drive-thru soda machine area.

State inspectors also put a stop sale on hamburger that was being prepared with contaminated water from a roof leak. 

There was also a build up of mold like substance on the self-service drink machine.

