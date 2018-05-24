WATCH: Delray police save children from ledge

Police are looking for both the victims and the perpetrator.

Police are looking for both the victims and the perpetrator.

Police are looking for both the victims and the perpetrator. (Source: Philadelphia Police/KYW/CNN)

Police are looking for both the victims and the perpetrator. (Source: Philadelphia Police/KYW/CNN)

The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.

The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

WARNING: Some might find the video disturbing due to content and language

Delray Beach police officers responded to a call Saturday of a woman and children standing on a roof.

When they got there, they say they found a 23-year-old woman who was hallucinating and two small children, ages one and three, on the garage ledge on a townhouse.

Officer Rob Addea got under the window, ready to catch a child or the woman if necessary, police said.

“Just get the kids back inside,” Addea said.

Two other officers went upstairs and out a window to the ledge and one grabbed the children's arms while the other tried to reason with the woman, police said.

"I was afraid she was going to jump or pull me with her or kick the children," said Officer Brian Griffith.

"I had a grip on the kids, they were not going to fall off; they were kind of safe," added Sgt. Mike Debree.

Police eventually were able to rescue all of them.

"Anything with children as a first responder, with kids in the mix, you are in a new gear; you have to fight every instinct, normal instinct to run out there yelling and screaming. What are you doing get these children off the roof? said Addea.

Body camera video recorded the actions of the officers.

"We had to mentally prepare for the worst and hope that things would work out and luckily they did," Addea said.

The woman has been committed to a mental health facility under the Baker Act and might face criminal charges, police said.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is investigating and the children are in their custody.