One dead, another hurt in West Palm shooting

One dead, another hurt in West Palm shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. - One person is dead and another was hurt following a shooting in West Palm Beach Thursday, according to police.

Police said the victims are males and they were either walking or standing on a sidewalk when they were shot.

The incident happened along the 700 block of North Sapodilla Ave., police said.

Just Monday a man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting near 6th Street and North Sapodilla Avenue.

Investigators ask anyone with information to call the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 or Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800-458-TIPS.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

