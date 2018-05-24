One dead, another hurt in West Palm shooting

Thursday, May 24 2018 1:32 PM EDT2018-05-24 17:32:54 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 7:44 PM EDT2018-05-24 23:44:49 GMT
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
Thursday, May 24 2018 1:31 AM EDT2018-05-24 05:31:55 GMT
Thursday, May 24 2018 4:42 PM EDT2018-05-24 20:42:47 GMT
(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
Thursday, May 24 2018 12:03 PM EDT2018-05-24 16:03:47 GMT
The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.
The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.