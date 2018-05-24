Woman from West Palm Beach missing - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Woman from West Palm Beach missing

West Palm Beach police are trying to locate a missing 35-year-old woman.

Police say Katrisha Scott was reported missing on April 21, 2018.

Scott might be driving a gray Ford Focus with license plate 804-RZD. 

If you know where she is you are asked to contact the West Palm Beach Police Department.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.