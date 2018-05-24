Did teacher hit a student at West Boca High? - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Did teacher hit a student at West Boca High?

Palm Beach County School Police confirm they are investigating whether a teacher hit a student Thursday morning.

The alleged incident happened at West Boca High.

There is apparently surveillance video that both police and Department of Children and Families investigators are currently reviewing.

We also know the district removed that teacher from the classroom.

We don't know the circumstances leading up to the reported incident which was first reported in the Palm Beach Post.

The district released this statement:

"A teacher at West Boca Raton High has been assigned to home while School Police is investigating an incident involving a student. As the investigation is still open, we cannot comment further at this time."

