Newer technology fights mosquitoes in St. Lucie

The break in the weather gave mosquito control across our viewing area the chance to get out there and spray before the next wave of rain begins to fall.

On South Hutchinson Island in St. Lucie County, Frank Sokolik is always on his bike and those pests are always on his mind.

"Following a lot of rain they're always on my mind," said Sokolik.

On Thursday, Scott Artman with mosquito control was checking standing water for larvae.

"Look for certain species," said Artman.

With or without larvae, county leaders are bringing out some newer technology.

"Buffalo turbine high-pressure sprayer," said Glenn Henderson with mosquito control.

He says the sprayer is great at pushing the larvicide back, covering a wide range of vegetation across the county.

"If we can knock those numbers down before they hatch then it reduces the adult population," said Henderson.

The Department of Health helped pay for the technology.

