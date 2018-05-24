Remember drowning dangers this holiday weekend

The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.

The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

As you make your Memorial Day plans, remember that many drownings happen during holiday weekends.

While you might associate drowning dangers with a pool, statistics actually show that's not necessarily the case.

According to a report by Safe Kids Worldwide, more than 1,000 children drowned in the U.S. in 2016, the highest rate of drownings since 2011. Around 43 percent of those deaths happened in waterways such as oceans, lakes, rivers and other open bodies of water.

"This holiday weekend, it is extremely important to keep an eye on your children," said Keri Morrison, who wants to prevent another family from feeling her pain.

She lost her son Jake around Thanksgiving in 2013 -- just two months before his third birthday.

"We were visiting family that lived along the Intracoastal," she said. "Jake snuck out of the home we were visiting and fell into the Intracoastal. And lost his life to drowning."

The tragedy prompted Morrison to create the Live Like Jake Foundation to help raise awareness to the dangers of drowning and to help children learn how to "self-rescue" while swimming.

"These lessons were so important and could've potentially saved Jake's life and we wanted to make sure they were available to everyone," said Morrison.

The special type of swimming lesson is called ISR, or Infant Swimming Resource, and has been implemented around the world for decades.

"Both of my daughters learned ISR, they are three and four in a half -- and they swim like fish," said Morrison.

The lessons are meant to prevent drownings in open water.

"In some instances, a child will find themselves in the water with no wall to find," said Stacy Van Santen, an ISR swimming instructor. "We teach that child to self-rescue, without the aid of a wall, a bar, or a hand."

Morrison and the ISR instructors she works with showed us how it works, demonstrating with a two-year old student doing a "swim-float-swim" sequence.

"He will roll back and float when he needs to find his air," said Van Santen, as the toddler flipped over and floated on his back. "He will then flip back over and look for [the instructor's] hand but if it's not available, he will go back into his self rescue mode -- and roll back and float."

The lessons can start at six months of age to a year old, where they learn to roll on their back float.

"The earlier you start them, the better," said Van Santen.

Once the child is walking and has more muscle coordination, they learn how to swim, roll back and float, and flip over and swim again. Lessons go up to six years of age or older.

"And they'll repeat that sequence until they find a wall or a shoreline, or safety," said Van Santen.

To graduate from the ISR program, the child can demonstrate the swimming sequence with clothes on, to simulate a real life situation.

"Summer and winter clothes. Over 88 percent of children that fall in the water do so fully clothed. It's an accident. So that's another reason why we really endorse this program," said Morrison. "Jake fell in fully clothed. He had on pants, shoes and a heavy jacket."

There are about 600 ISR instructors nationwide with at least 30 based here in Palm Beach County. You can go to www.infantswim.com and type in your zip code to look up an instructor near you.

Live Like Jake -- which is based in North Palm Beach County -- raises money to provide scholarships and grants for families to take ISR lessons.

"To date, we've done over 1,000 scholarships in about three and a half years. So we're really proud of that," said Morrison.

This holiday weekend, instructors suggest taking turns looking after kids while they swim.

"To be the water watcher, for only 10 minutes. Segmented supervision," said Van Santen. "You can't have a cellphone, nobody can talk to you. Your job is to watch the pool and the children."

Also, make sure pool gates and fences are properly latched.

"And please know CPR in case of an emergency so you can get that baby breathing," said Van Santen.

Morrison also has this warning for parents.

"Don't let your guard down, especially if you are visiting another home that has a pool or anywhere near an open body of water," she said.

Here are some more tips, courtesy of the Red Cross: