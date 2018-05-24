Original Tiki Bar in Fort Pierce to close

The organization predicted 10 to 16 tropical systems, with five to nine becoming hurricanes. One to four of those hurricanes is predicted to develop into major hurricanes of Category 3 strength or above.

The disgraced former movie mogul also is under investigation in London and Los Angeles.

Harvey Weinstein to turn himself in to New York Police on sex crime charges

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Some Fort Pierce residents are feeling growing pains, as a beloved, decades old waterfront restaurant is being forced to close.

Fort Pierce city leaders voted this week to bring in a new, bigger business in place of the Original Tiki Bar in downtown Fort Pierce.

The city is required to accept bids for any leases longer than one year.

During that process, city leaders said Beachside Hospitality Group had the best proposal, to build Crabby’s Dockside.

In a 4-1 vote, with commissioner Reggie Sessions voting against accepting the bid, commissioners said Beachside Hospitality Group had the best business and site improvement plan, and fastest opening timeline.

Representatives of Beachside Hospitality Group said they would preserve the feel of the area, promote the area. They also have ties to the community.

But regular Tiki Bar patrons are not satisfied with Crabby’s Dockside taking over.

“That’s not the feel of the marina,” said Mary Kluba, who has been dining at the Original Tiki Bar for years.

“Kind of like the bar on the show Cheers where you can go in and everybody knows your name,” Kluba said.

That’s something she fears will be lost when the Original Tiki Bar closes.

Christopher Brown agreed. “I come down here every chance I get…Fort Pierce just has so much history and the Original Tiki will always be a part of it.”

Brown and Kluba both attended Monday night’s commission meeting, packed with more than 100 people supporting the tiki bar, they said.

“I thought if we appeared in mass on Monday night they would listen. But they didn’t. Their decisions were already made.”

Commissioner Sessions said he would like to slow down and take into consideration the feelings of the community.

Tiki Bar supporters also said they collected 2500 signatures to keep the restaurant.

“Revisit it. Listen to what your citizens are telling you,” Kluba said.

The Original Tiki Bar officially closes August 31.

City Leaders said Beachside Hospitality Group will rebuild on the site, reopening 6 months later.