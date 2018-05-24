Cost Guard rescues man off the coast of Delray - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Cost Guard rescues man off the coast of Delray

The U.S. Coast Guard says a 65-year-old man from Canada was rescued after his sailing vessel began taking on water eight miles east of Delray Beach. 

According to a news release, 65-year-old Jean Dextraze called watchstanders via satellite phone and indicated his position and climbed into his dingy after the vessel began listing. 

Dextraze was taken to Boynton Inlet where EMS transported him to Bethesda Hospital East.

The 38-foot sailing vessel, the Saint Paix, sunk and is being monitored as a hazard for pollution. 

The cause of the incident is under investigation. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.