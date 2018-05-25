Lake Worth 8th grader to compete in spelling bee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Lake Worth 8th grader to compete in spelling bee

The Palm Beaches and Treasure Coast will be well represented at the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Ten spellers from the area will compete for the title against more than 500 other spellers.

RELATED: More Spelling Bee coverage

Xavier Adams is an eighth grader at Southern Christian Academy in Lake Worth.

This will be the first time Adams will compete on a national level, but he has competed in school and regional bees to help him prepare for the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

“You get scared sometimes when you are on stage, so you just have to think nobody is in the room,” said Adams.

The preliminary rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee begins May 29.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.