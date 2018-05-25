Bak Middle student ready for spelling bee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Bak Middle student ready for spelling bee

Arik Karim was inspired to compete in spelling bees after watching the Scripps National Spelling Bee on television a few years ago.

Now, Karim will compete against those who inspire him.

Karim is a sixth grader at Bak Middle School of the Arts in West Palm Beach.

Karim said he has a system he uses once he hears the word. He calls it “A.L.T.,” meaning "Ask, Listen Think."

“It really helps out and when you pay attention to it, you can spell the word easily,” Karim said.

Since Karim is only in the sixth grade, he could compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee again next year. Students can compete until they reach high school.

