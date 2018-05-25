Hot Ticket: Run for the Ribbons 5K in Boca Raton

Boca Raton, Fla.-The 7th Annual Run for the Ribbons 5K hosted by Runners Edge returns June 3rd in Boca Raton. The run begins at the Lynn Cancer Institute at the Boca Raton Regional Hospital and takes you through the Old Floresta neighborhood in Boca. Registration opens 6:00 a.m., warm up at 6:30 a.m. and race takes off at 7 a.m. You can also register online here. Registration price is $35 for adults and $15 for ages under 18. Boca Raton Regional Hospital employees get a $5 discount.

All proceeds raised will go to the Lynn Cancer Institute.

