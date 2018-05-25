Non-hazardous material found at courthouse - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Non-hazardous material found at courthouse

West Palm Beach Fire Rescue dispatched HazMat units to the Palm Beach County Courthouse late Friday morning.

First responders said three people on the sixth floor indicated they were not feeling well.

HazMat crews inspected the floor and later said a non-hazardous material was found.

Quadrille Boulevard between Banyan Boulevard and 3rd Street was closed and will reopen when rescue units leave the scene.

All floors of the courthouse have reopened.

 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.