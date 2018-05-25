Two men arrested in West Palm shooting

Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
West Palm Beach police said U.S. marshals arrested two men Thursday night in connection with a shooting last month.
The suspects, Frantz Louinasse and Wilkens Theodore, both of the West Palm Beach, were wanted after a man was shot in the foot April 28 in the 4300 block of Parker Ave.
A vehicle was also shot at the location.
Several bullet casings were found in the middle of the road, including a live round.
Both men are facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder.
