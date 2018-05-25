Two men arrested in West Palm shooting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Two men arrested in West Palm shooting

West Palm Beach police said U.S. marshals arrested two men Thursday night in connection with a shooting last month.

The suspects, Frantz Louinasse and Wilkens Theodore, both of the West Palm Beach, were wanted after a man was shot in the foot April 28 in the 4300 block of Parker Ave.

A vehicle was also shot at the location. 

Several bullet casings were found in the middle of the road, including a live round. 

Both men are facing several charges including attempted first-degree murder.

