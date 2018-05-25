Suspect sought after ATM stolen - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Suspect sought after ATM stolen

Detectives are trying to find the person who stole an ATM Thursday in suburban West Palm Beach.

The machine was taken from the Marathon Gas Station in the 4100 block of Okeechobee Blvd.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says the suspect is a male who used a stolen car.

If you have any information you are urged to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 800.458.TIPS.
 
 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.