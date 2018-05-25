Study: Hurricanes getting slower with more rain - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Study: Hurricanes getting slower with more rain

There's a new study that says hurricanes are evolving.

In general, we can expect stronger storms that move much slower with more rain.

As Alberto looms in the Gulf of Mexico, local storm chaser Jeff Gammons reflected on the devastating Hurricane Harvey.

"Everything that is most dangerous in a hurricane," said Gammons.

It was a storm that brought a record 60 inches of rain.

"2017 was definitely storms that brought a lot of rain between Irma in Florida and Harvey in Texas," said Gammons.

This new research suggests Harvey could be a good example of what's to come.

The National Center for Atmospheric Research says rising temperatures linked to climate change may create storms that are slower with torrential downpours.

 

 

