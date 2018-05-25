Standardized tests causing concern for parents

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The state released test score results for elementary school kids, Friday. If you pass the Florida State Assessment you move on to the next grade, if you fail you have more work to do.

For more than 30 years Susan Tadlock worked as a teacher.

"I know they're a lot of pressure for the students," she said.

Now she's a retired grandmother of two, but she says she worries about her grandkids' education.

"Our students got to have a lot of hands on experiences where they could learn through doing," she recalled.

Tadlock says now that's not the case. She says many teachers are focused on preparing kids for the Florida State Assessment test.

"It's so much pressure that they're forgetting who they are," Kristen Dinonno said.

For a group of moms in Stuart the answer was simple. They did not want to deal with watching their kids stress over the test so they decided to home school their kids.

"Everyday they're reminded you have to do well on this test you have to get a certain grade on this test for the school," Dinonno said. "So then they put the pressure if the kids don't do well then the school is not going to do well."

In Martin County if a student doesn't pass the standardized reading test - there are a series of options.

The school will evaluate what’s called the “I-ready” score and if that score isn’t high enough the student would have to go to summer school to prepare for another standardized test.

But for Dinonno and her kids the process is different.

"Because we're registered with the county I just have a certified teacher come and look at the work and then as long as he's made progress then he just passes that level," she said.

If a child doesn't pass the FSA or their "I-ready" isn't approved that is when the child could have to repeat the grade.

Check with your school district for any variations.

