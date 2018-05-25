Stuart fish kill after wet weather

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

Scientists say the recent wet weather can be blamed for a fish kill in Stuart.

A Stuart boater captured video of dozens of dead armored catfish at the Stuart Sandbar this week.

The non-native species thrives in fresh water, particularly near Lake Okeechobee or in canals. Salt water is deadly to the species.

Mark Perry with Florida Oceanographic says it is likely the fish traveled further east with the recent fresh water flows, bringing them closer to the ocean’s salty water.

“When they hit the little bit of salt water that we had it killed them,” said boater David Preston.

He said he pulled up to the sandbar this week and immediately noticed something strange.

“You know, I could see all these, they looked just like black things on the beach,” Preston said. He captured a video showing dozens of dead fish, washed up on the sand.

“Horror. I mean, here we go. It's the beginning of summer, and we’ve got dark dirty water and a fish kill. So, I’m like okay, here we go. It’s another lost summer,” Preston said.

The water appears darker, and more rain is on the way.

Preston is worried Lake Okeechobee releases will also be in the mix in the near future, adding more fresh water into the mix, and more harm to marine life and vegetation.

‘The lake is going up and up and up,” Preston said. “We can only keep our fingers crossed that eventually there will be a solution,” Preston said.

Perry also said the massive increase in fresh water can get other fresh water animals on the move, such as alligators. He said he would not be surprised to see them show up in typically brackish, or salt water areas that are now diluted, such as the sandbar or beaches.

