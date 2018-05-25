How a large neighborhood prepares for storm

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

Intertwined among the 1,000+ homes in the Bellaggio neighborhood in unincorporated Lake Worth, various bodies of water that preserve nature and collect storm water to avoid flooding. About half of the 500 acre neighborhood is comprised of wetlands and lakes.

“The water, while it’s high, it’s not in a dangerous area yet so we’ll be monitoring that and we have procedures in place,” said Neuman Pollack who lives in the neighbors and is on the neighborhood’s lakes and wetland committee.

Part of the plan is to make sure drains are kept clear to avoid localized flooding, and watch the water levels in the bodies of water. If they get too high, with permission from the Lake Worth Drainage District, they’ll open what’s called weir gates to make room for more water. They feed into nearby canals, which eventually reach into the ocean.

“We have not opened our weirs yet we are anticipating however that starting (Saturday) we will be doing so,” he said.

It’s careful balance to make sure the wildlife that lives here too isn’t impacted heavily.

Rhea Moss, who also lives in the neighborhood, is a consultant for the lake and wetlands committee.

“You don’t want drain too much water out,” Moss said.

Not long ago, it was drought like conditions. Now that the rainy cycle has started, it’s about adapting.

“In the wintertime we have a beach out here and we get different types of birds and animals because it is a beach. So you have to learn to appreciate what you have,” Moss said.