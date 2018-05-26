LemonAID raising money for Gold Star families

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

What does Memorial Day mean to you?

For many, it's the official kick off to summer -- barbecues, road trips and time on the water-- and of course, spending time with family.

"Those were all purchased at a very high price from our military families, who even after the death of a loved one, continue to sacrifice on our behalves," said Lyette Reback, founder of charity Believe With Me, based in North Palm Beach.

Her family is working hard to make sure others don't forget that the holiday honors all of the servicemen and women who gave their lives to serve our country.

You may have seen the Reback family in the national spotlight, featured this month on Inside Edition for their hard work raising their 16 children.

As featured multiple times by WPTV, the family runs a charity called "Believe With Me", raising money for Gold Star families. From giving presents to children of fallen soldiers to bringing flowers to grieving widows, the charity donates 100 percent of the funds raised to families who have lost loved ones to war.

"It's charity that you can feel good about knowing that your money is actually going to help the families of these fallen soldiers," said Lyette Reback, family matriarch and founder of Believe With Me. "They have a tough time making their bills, we step in, we pay mortgages.

This Memorial Day weekend, they hope to make a difference through lemonade.

"It's not just a one man show, the whole family's coming together to do this," said Lyette's son, 10-year old Shepherd Reback.

On Friday, Lyette spent all morning with her children packing up supplies and loading up the family bus to set up lemonade stands across northern Palm Beach County -- an operation called LemonAID.

Click here to sign up for your own LemonAID stand.

"In a joyful way make something that was so sour, so heartbreaking -- sweet. And that's why we call it LemonAID," said Lyette.

This year's LemonAID mission is aiming to help the Sandburg family, who lost their son Brendan in 2006. The family is struggling with their current housing situation and the money will go toward building them a brand new home.

"We can't bring back their sons, but we can step in and help them financially," said Lyette. "We're standing in the gap and helping these families recover at least some of the monetary loss that they suffer through their grief."

With each glass of lemonade and every donation, the kids are also learning the true message of memorial day.

"It makes you realize how grateful you should be," said Lyette's daughter, Trinity Reback. "It's a time to remember what everybody went through."

"Recognizing what the soldiers that are in Afghanistan or Iraq right now, fighting just so we can be right where we're at right now," said Shepherd.

Last year, LemonAID established 68 stands in six states.

"We give kids a chance to stop and think about their freedoms and their opportunities," said Lyette. "And for those kids to really stop and think, I helped the families of fallen soldiers over Memorial Day weekend -- a sense of pride they have from that."

The Rebacks are in need an army of kids to help them raise money for these gold star families. Any one across the country can register for a LemonAID stand, now through Memorial Day.

If you register your stand and donate the money, you will be entered into a drawing to win four tickets to Sea World's Aquatica.

Just go to www.believewithme.com to sign up.

Believe With Me is also hosting a Freedom 4-Miler on July 4 in Tequesta. Each mile will be named after a fallen soldier and their families will be in attendance. Click here to register for the run.

