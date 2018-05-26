UFC fighter Nick Diaz arrested - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

UFC fighter Nick Diaz arrested

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UFC middleweight fighter Nick Diaz has been arrested in Las Vegas on allegations of domestic violence.

Clark County jail records indicate the 35-year-old was booked Thursday night on suspicion of domestic battery by strangulation but was no longer in custody Saturday.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that Diaz was arrested after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance involving a man and a woman.

A formal criminal complaint was not filed immediately and it's not known if Diaz had an attorney who could comment on the allegations.

The Review-Journal reports he's due in court June 26.

The UFC said in a statement it was aware of the arrest, does not tolerate domestic violence and will review the allegations against Diaz.

Associated Press 2018

