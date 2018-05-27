Several displaced after fire in Indian River Co. - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Several displaced after fire in Indian River Co.

Fifteen people were displaced after a fire heavily damaged apartments at Vista Royale in southern Indian River County early Saturday morning. 

The fire happened around 2 a.m. at Spring Lake, south of Fourth Street. 

According to Indian River County Fire Rescue, all residents evacuated and no one was injured. 

The Red Cross provided assistance to the residents.

 

