Braving the rain on Memorial Day weekend - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Braving the rain on Memorial Day weekend

For many people across South Florida, the rain is putting a damper on their Memorial Day weekend plans. 

However, the rain didn't stop people from coming down to Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. In fact,  some people said they were keeping busy Saturday by eating, shopping and drinking. 

For much of Saturday night, the rain was on and off but crowds on Atlantic Avenue continued to grow. 

Many people came prepared with umbrellas and other rain gear, but in between the rain they would walk to shops and restaurants. 

One family said they had plans to go to the beach, but when they heard about the rain they had to get creative.

"It's not what we were hoping for this weekend, but I've been watching the weather forecast so I was teasing some of the people I work with that you need to get a boat this weekend if you're staying in town," one shopper said. 

Not the weekend people were expecting but it looks like people are making the best of it.

"I just shopped and made an expensive purchase as we got out of the Uber," another person said. "Which makes my husband wish that it was sunny. So I shop, eat to much maybe drink a little more wine than usual ha, ha."

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.