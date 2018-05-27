Braving the rain on Memorial Day weekend

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

For many people across South Florida, the rain is putting a damper on their Memorial Day weekend plans.

However, the rain didn't stop people from coming down to Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach. In fact, some people said they were keeping busy Saturday by eating, shopping and drinking.

For much of Saturday night, the rain was on and off but crowds on Atlantic Avenue continued to grow.

Many people came prepared with umbrellas and other rain gear, but in between the rain they would walk to shops and restaurants.

One family said they had plans to go to the beach, but when they heard about the rain they had to get creative.

"It's not what we were hoping for this weekend, but I've been watching the weather forecast so I was teasing some of the people I work with that you need to get a boat this weekend if you're staying in town," one shopper said.

Not the weekend people were expecting but it looks like people are making the best of it.

"I just shopped and made an expensive purchase as we got out of the Uber," another person said. "Which makes my husband wish that it was sunny. So I shop, eat to much maybe drink a little more wine than usual ha, ha."