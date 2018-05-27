Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lake Worth - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle in Lake Worth

A person was hit and killed by a vehicle in Lake Worth Saturday evening. 

The crash happened at 8:38 p.m. at 10th Ave South and Dixie Highway. 

Officials say the pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene. 

Vehicle Homicide Investigators are on scene investigating further. 

No more information is available at this time.

