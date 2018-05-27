Firefighters check out sparking power line - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters check out sparking power line

Delray Beach Fire Rescue responded Sunday morning to a sparking power line near SW 10 Street.

An off-duty officer reported the incident.

Florida Power and Light is not reporting any outages in the area but a crew has been called to check out the line.

If you do come across a downed power line you are urged to stay away and report it to FPL or your power provider. 

