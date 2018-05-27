Glass panel falls, kills NYC skyscraper worker

Friday, May 25 2018 12:22 AM EDT2018-05-25 04:22:30 GMT
Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.
Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.More >>
China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.More >>
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has issued a stop work order at the construction site of one of Manhattan's tallest skyscrapers after a large glass panel fell, killing a security guard and injuring a construction worker.
The city's Department of Buildings said work was banned and a violation issued for failing to safeguard the site after the 10:30 a.m. emergency Saturday at the West 57th Street site, a half block from Carnegie Hall.
Police say 67-year-old security guard Harry Ramnauth was killed, and a 27-year-old construction worker was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Inspectors say an 8-foot-by-14-foot glass panel tipped over as it was being moved.
The building developer's office didn't immediately comment.
A 1,550-foot tower is planned at 217 W. 57th St. For comparison, One World Trade Center is 1,776 feet.