Glass panel falls, kills NYC skyscraper worker - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Glass panel falls, kills NYC skyscraper worker

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City has issued a stop work order at the construction site of one of Manhattan's tallest skyscrapers after a large glass panel fell, killing a security guard and injuring a construction worker.

The city's Department of Buildings said work was banned and a violation issued for failing to safeguard the site after the 10:30 a.m. emergency Saturday at the West 57th Street site, a half block from Carnegie Hall.

Police say 67-year-old security guard Harry Ramnauth was killed, and a 27-year-old construction worker was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Inspectors say an 8-foot-by-14-foot glass panel tipped over as it was being moved.

The building developer's office didn't immediately comment.

A 1,550-foot tower is planned at 217 W. 57th St. For comparison, One World Trade Center is 1,776 feet.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.