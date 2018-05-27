Scouts honor veterans for Memorial Day - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Scouts honor veterans for Memorial Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Thousands of scouts have placed American flags on the graves of veterans in a ceremony ahead of Memorial Day.

More than 6,000 children including Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts participated in the event Saturday at Los Angeles National Cemetery.

Each scout placed a flag in the ground by each grave and saluted.

Organizers say nearly 90,000 flags were placed in tribute.

