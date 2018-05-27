Worker injured at FPL substation in Loxahatchee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Worker injured at FPL substation in Loxahatchee

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- A worker at an FPL substation in Loxahatchee was hospitalized Sunday morning after suffering an undisclosed medical condition while working on scaffolding.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of the injured worker and safely lowered the victim approximately 60 feet.

He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

