Winds toss trampoline into power lines in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Winds toss trampoline into power lines in Stuart

Powerful storms tore through parts of Martin County on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., neighbors said winds ripped through their neighborhood near Rocky Point on Field Street and Front Avenue in Port Salerno.

Large tree limbs were blown down, metal siding was peeled off one home and power lines were knocked down.

A trampoline was picked up in and tossed several yards down the street into some power lines. The trampoline was shredded with the metal wrapped around the pole.

Neighbors say energy crews were waiting to take the trampoline down until the severe weather threat passed.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no confirmation on what caused the storm damage. The National Weather Service said given the minor nature of the damage and ongoing weather threats, they currently are not planning to conduct a damage survey onsite.

More storms are expected in the area Sunday night.

