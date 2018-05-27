Winds toss trampoline into power lines in Stuart

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

Protests worldwide against US idea of auto import tariffs

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Powerful storms tore through parts of Martin County on Sunday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., neighbors said winds ripped through their neighborhood near Rocky Point on Field Street and Front Avenue in Port Salerno.

Large tree limbs were blown down, metal siding was peeled off one home and power lines were knocked down.

A trampoline was picked up in and tossed several yards down the street into some power lines. The trampoline was shredded with the metal wrapped around the pole.

Neighbors say energy crews were waiting to take the trampoline down until the severe weather threat passed.

No injuries have been reported.

There is no confirmation on what caused the storm damage. The National Weather Service said given the minor nature of the damage and ongoing weather threats, they currently are not planning to conduct a damage survey onsite.

More storms are expected in the area Sunday night.