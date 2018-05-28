West Palm Beach police vehicle involved in crash - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

West Palm Beach police vehicle involved in crash

A West Palm Beach police vehicle was involved in a wreck on Okeechobee Boulevard early Monday morning.

The two-vehicle crash occurred sometime around 2 a.m. just west of Interstate 95. 

It's unclear if anyone was hurt in the wreck.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available. 

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.