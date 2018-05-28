2 Teens arrested in May 3 west Boca homicide - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

2 Teens arrested in May 3 west Boca homicide

Two teens face first-degree murder charges in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this month in western Boca Raton.

Carlos Dacosta, 53, was shot and killed May 3 at 9:47 p.m. in the 6600 block of Hollandaire Dr. West at Amberwoods of Boca. 

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that two 17-year-old suspects are charged with first-degree murder in the case.

The teens are also charged with burglary and shooting into an occupied dwelling.

PBSO said it appears that the motive of the crime was burglary.

