Broward man killed in I-95 crash in West Palm

Broward man killed in I-95 crash in West Palm

A Broward County man was killed in an early-morning crash Sunday on Interstate 95 in West Palm Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a 2014 Infiniti was traveling southbound at 2:20 a.m. on I-95 approaching Okeechobee Boulevard. 

At the same time, a 2017 Kia Optima, driven by Jacari Lee Burch, 26, of Lauderhill, Fla., was stopped southbound on I-95, north of Okeechobee Boulevard in the outside paved shoulder.

The Infiniti veered to the right and traveled toward the outside shoulder, rear-ending the Kia.

Burch died at Saint Mary's Hospital. The driver of the Infiniti suffered minor injuries.

FHP said the cause of the crash remains under investigation with charges pending.

