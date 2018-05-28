NWS: Small tornado hit Martin Co. on Sunday

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The National Weather Service confirmed that a "small, brief tornado" touched down in Martin County on Sunday.

The tornado occurred around 4:04 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast Cove Road and Highway A1A in Port Salerno. The NWS said they will continue to review the damage to determine the intensity.

Neighbors said winds ripped through their neighborhood near Rocky Point on Field Street and Front Avenue in Port Salerno.

"Oh Lord Jesus. Thank you for saving us," said Sheila Miguel, whose house was spared by large tree limbs that crashed down just inches from her home. "This is God's house! This house right here is God's house."

Large tree limbs were blown down, metal siding was peeled off one home and power lines were knocked down.

A trampoline was picked up in and tossed several yards down the street into some power lines. The trampoline was shredded with the metal wrapped around the pole.

Neighbors said energy crews were waiting to take the trampoline down until the severe weather threat passed. The trampoline was removed several hours later around 8 p.m. Sunday.

No injuries were reported.

Stuart police also shut down several roads along Kanner Highway and Dixie Highway throughout the city due to flooding.

"The weather has been so sporadic for like months. We didn't have any rain and now we've had a weeks worth of rain," said Stuart resident Bill Hoffman.

There is no confirmation on what caused the storm damage. The National Weather Service said given the minor nature of the damage and ongoing weather threats, they currently are not planning to conduct a damage survey onsite.