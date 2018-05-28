NWS: Small tornado hit Martin Co. on Sunday

The National Weather Service confirmed that a "small, brief tornado" touched down in Martin County on Sunday.
The tornado occurred around 4:04 p.m. near the intersection of Southeast Cove Road and Highway A1A in Port Salerno. The NWS said they will continue to review the damage to determine the intensity.
Neighbors said winds ripped through their neighborhood near Rocky Point on Field Street and Front Avenue in Port Salerno.
"Oh Lord Jesus. Thank you for saving us," said Sheila Miguel, whose house was spared by large tree limbs that crashed down just inches from her home. "This is God's house! This house right here is God's house."
Large tree limbs were blown down, metal siding was peeled off one home and power lines were knocked down.
A trampoline was picked up in and tossed several yards down the street into some power lines. The trampoline was shredded with the metal wrapped around the pole.
Neighbors said energy crews were waiting to take the trampoline down until the severe weather threat passed. The trampoline was removed several hours later around 8 p.m. Sunday.
No injuries were reported.
Stuart police also shut down several roads along Kanner Highway and Dixie Highway throughout the city due to flooding.
"The weather has been so sporadic for like months. We didn't have any rain and now we've had a weeks worth of rain," said Stuart resident Bill Hoffman.
There is no confirmation on what caused the storm damage. The National Weather Service said given the minor nature of the damage and ongoing weather threats, they currently are not planning to conduct a damage survey onsite.