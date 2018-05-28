Empty Delray table honors fallen war veterans - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Empty Delray table honors fallen war veterans

A Delray Beach restaurant is paying their respects on Memorial Day. 

Cafe Luna Rosa left an empty table and chairs in honor of those in the military who never made it home. 

The table has items on it that symbolize the pain and emotions that come from losing someone in the military.  

This is the third year the restaurant has had the empty table. 

