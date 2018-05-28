Indian River Co. officer arrested on DUI charge - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Indian River Co. officer arrested on DUI charge

Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested an Indian River County corrections officer early Monday morning under the suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Deputy Makaro Henry was arrested just after 1 a.m. Monday in Indian River County on US 1 just off 4th Street. Jail records show Henry was booked into the Indian River County Jail at 2:48 a.m. 

Henry has work for the Indian River County Sheriff's Office for 12 years, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office. He has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation.

Records show Henry posted $1,000 bond and was released from jail around 9 a.m.

