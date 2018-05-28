Fallen veterans remembered in Palm Beach County

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The rain held out Monday for people looking to honor the thousands buried at the South Florida National Cemetery in Palm Beach County.

Veterans Affairs hosted families and friends of loved ones to mark the day of remembrance at the suburban Lake Worth cemetery.

Thank you @PBCFR for honoring our vets every time you’re called to do so. “Old glory” looks beautiful @WPTV pic.twitter.com/G7tTYuQEqY — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) May 28, 2018

William Tozer says he comes every year and shares a drink with his friend, Army Sgt. James Sposato, a Purple Heart recipient he served with.

"We're the only ones that will be here for each other, always," Tozer said. "We’re always brothers."

Each tombstone had a red flower and American flag. During the holidays, they are adorned with wreaths for "Wreaths Across America."



Memorial Day event held in Wellington

The Village of Wellington hosted a touching tribute to veterans at their memorial Monday.

The message was simple: Memorial Day is not a day off, but a day on, where people should honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. Henry Tocci remembers his friend each and every year.

“He didn't deserve to die," Tocci said. "He was a good guy, handsome guy taken in the prime of his life. I pray for the guy every night and that was 77 some odd years ago.”

Even though the annual parade was canceled, Monday's ceremony featured a prayer and wreath laying. A recording of veterans’ names were played throughout the day.