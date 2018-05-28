Fallen veterans remembered in Palm Beach County - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Fallen veterans remembered in Palm Beach County

The rain held out Monday for people looking to honor the thousands buried at the South Florida National Cemetery in Palm Beach County.

Veterans Affairs hosted families and friends of loved ones to mark the day of remembrance at the suburban Lake Worth cemetery.

William Tozer says he comes every year and shares a drink with his friend, Army Sgt. James Sposato, a Purple Heart recipient he served with.

"We're the only ones that will be here for each other, always," Tozer said. "We’re always brothers."

Each tombstone had a red flower and American flag. During the holidays, they are adorned with wreaths for "Wreaths Across America."

Memorial Day event held in Wellington 

The Village of Wellington hosted a touching tribute to veterans at their memorial Monday.

The message was simple: Memorial Day is not a day off, but a day on, where people should honor those that gave the ultimate sacrifice. Henry Tocci remembers his friend each and every year.

“He didn't deserve to die," Tocci said. "He was a good guy, handsome guy taken in the prime of his life. I pray for the guy every night and that was 77 some odd years ago.”

Even though the annual parade was canceled, Monday's ceremony featured a prayer and wreath laying. A recording of veterans’ names were played throughout the day.

