Glades residents concerned about rising Lake O

China says it will "firmly defend" its rights and interests against what it calls the Trump administration's abuse of national security provisions in trade.

(Chinatopix via AP). In this Jan. 14, 2015 photo, Chinese customs officials inspect cars being loaded for export at a port in Qingdao in eastern China's Shandong province. China said Thursday, May 24, 2018, that it will "firmly defend" its rights and i...

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

More rain is not good news for our entire area, but especially out near Lake Okeechobee.

Lake levels are rising and hurricane season is not even officially here yet.

Pastor Albert Polk in South Bay is praying for very little rain this Summer.

"We pray and one of the prayers that we pray here in the same room, Lord shield us from the days of rain," said Polk.

People in the Glades have watched steady rainfall for several weeks now and the lake now at almost 14 feet.

Tammy Jackson-Moore knows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers likes to keep the lake at 12.5 feet at the start of wet season because of the aging Herbert Hoover Dike.

Right now the Corps has not made a decision yet on discharges.

"When we talk about discharges from Lake Okeechobee, we talk about the protection of this community," said Jackson-Moore.

She and others out West hope the rain is at a minimum in the weeks to come.