Glades residents concerned about rising Lake O

More rain is not good news for our entire area, but especially out near Lake Okeechobee.

Lake levels are rising and hurricane season is not even officially here yet.

Pastor Albert Polk in South Bay is praying for very little rain this Summer.

"We pray and one of the prayers that we pray here in the same room, Lord shield us from the days of rain," said Polk.

People in the Glades have watched steady rainfall for several weeks now and the lake now at almost 14 feet.

Tammy Jackson-Moore knows the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers likes to keep the lake at 12.5 feet at the start of wet season because of the aging Herbert Hoover Dike.

Right now the Corps has not made a decision yet on discharges.

"When we talk about discharges from Lake Okeechobee, we talk about the protection of this community," said Jackson-Moore.

She and others out West hope the rain is at a minimum in the weeks to come.

