Man climbs into Dunkin' Donuts, then leaves

Man climbs into Dunkin' Donuts, then leaves

METHUEN, Mass. (AP) — Perhaps they ran out of Boston Kremes.

A man accused of climbing into the drive-thru window of a Massachusetts Dunkin' Donuts and then promptly climbing right back out has been apprehended.

Police say they responded to a security alarm at a shop in Methuen on Sunday morning and saw video surveillance footage showing a man pushing the drive-thru window open and climbing into the store. He immediately turned and left out the window.

Officials arrested the man Sunday evening but not identified him.

In a Facebook post that included the security footage , police did not say if the man stole anything from the Dunkin' Donuts, or if he has any affiliation with the store.

