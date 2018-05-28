Firefighters battle large condo fire in Stuart - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters battle large condo fire in Stuart

STUART, Fla. -- Firefighters are on scene at a large residential fire at Cedar Point Villages on East Ocean Boulevard in Stuart.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office says one section of the complex is completely engulfed in flames.

Cedar Point Villages is a condominium community for people ages 55 and older.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

