Power outage strands roller coaster riders - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Power outage strands roller coaster riders

SANDUSKY, Ohio (AP) — A power outage at an amusement park in Ohio has left riders stranded on some of its roller coasters and other rides for about two hours.

A spokesman for Cedar Point in Sandusky says the park lost power Monday afternoon when a car hit a utility pole.

Photos shared on social media by people at the park along Lake Erie show riders stuck on a train going up the 300-foot-tall (91-meter) Millennium Force roller coaster. Park employees were helping people off of the rides.

Crews were able to restore power within about two hours.

Associated Press 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.