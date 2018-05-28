Firefighters rescue cow stuck in a canal - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Firefighters rescue cow stuck in a canal

LOXAHATCHEE, Fla. -- Firefighters with Palm Beach County Fire Rescue rescued a cow that was stuck in a canal on Monday.

A group of firefighters used a special harness and were able to push and pull the cow back to the safety of solid ground.

