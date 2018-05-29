WPB students' letters to lawmaker prompt meeting - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

WPB students' letters to lawmaker prompt meeting

Parkland, Florida, and Santa Fe, Texas are two mass school shootings this year that prompted change and a demand for action. 

On Tuesday, there are new faces to the movement at a West Palm Beach elementary school. 

In Dr. Lavinia Draper's third grade class at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School of the Arts, the students conducted extensive research on recent shootings.

In their research they learned about the victims, the shooters, the circumstances surrounding the shootings, the areas these shootings were happening and the state and federal laws in place.

"I feel that it was wrong to not pass (an assault weapons ban) because that means they are allowing more school shootings to happen without even trying to help even more," student Brylie Davis said. 

Davis and classmate Cyn’nierria Blackshear think assault weapons should be banned.

"I think we should ban most weapons that would hurt people the most, but keep  the little weapons that you keep for important things like when someone tries to break into your house or something like that," Blackshear said. 

On Tuesday, the students will meet with U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who was impressed by their letters asking the lawmaker to push for additional reforms.

"I think there should be not one but two policemen to each school of 1,000 children," Blackshear wrote.

Others say there should be more help for people with mental health; they'd also like to see students armed with bullet-proof backpacks.

"It’s just not fair that they had to die for no reason. They didn’t even do anything," student Regina Jones said. "It’s just very sad. There are a lot of school shootings, that shouldn’t be happening right now."

