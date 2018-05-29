WPB students' letters to lawmaker prompt meeting

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

The world was losing a "great opportunity for lasting peace and great prosperity and wealth," Trump said.

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Trump cancels summit with Kim, North Korea says 'world's desire' that it go on

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

Actor Morgan Freeman has apologized for making anyone feel uneasy, in the wake of a CNN report in which multiple women accused him of sexual harassment or inappropriate behavior.

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this May 22, 2018 file photo, actor Morgan Freeman attends the 2018 PEN Literary Gala in New York. Freeman is apologizing to anyone who may have felt “uncomfortable or disrespected” by his behavior....

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

Harvey Weinstein is expected to turn himself in to police in New York City early Friday following a seven-month investigation into sexual assault allegations.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017, file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty in Beverly Hills, Calif. Law enforcement officials say Weinstein is expected to...

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Golden State Warriors won America free tacos in the first two years of the promotion. For the fourth straight year, they will be taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers

Parkland, Florida, and Santa Fe, Texas are two mass school shootings this year that prompted change and a demand for action.

On Tuesday, there are new faces to the movement at a West Palm Beach elementary school.

In Dr. Lavinia Draper's third grade class at U.B. Kinsey/Palmview Elementary School of the Arts, the students conducted extensive research on recent shootings.

In their research they learned about the victims, the shooters, the circumstances surrounding the shootings, the areas these shootings were happening and the state and federal laws in place.

Here are some of the letters written to @RepHastingsFL The students are really excited to meet him this morning @wptv pic.twitter.com/FLYRw0uc2X — Andrew Ruiz (@AndrewRuizWPTV) May 29, 2018

"I feel that it was wrong to not pass (an assault weapons ban) because that means they are allowing more school shootings to happen without even trying to help even more," student Brylie Davis said.

Davis and classmate Cyn’nierria Blackshear think assault weapons should be banned.

"I think we should ban most weapons that would hurt people the most, but keep the little weapons that you keep for important things like when someone tries to break into your house or something like that," Blackshear said.

On Tuesday, the students will meet with U.S. Rep. Alcee Hastings, who was impressed by their letters asking the lawmaker to push for additional reforms.

"I think there should be not one but two policemen to each school of 1,000 children," Blackshear wrote.

Others say there should be more help for people with mental health; they'd also like to see students armed with bullet-proof backpacks.

"It’s just not fair that they had to die for no reason. They didn’t even do anything," student Regina Jones said. "It’s just very sad. There are a lot of school shootings, that shouldn’t be happening right now."