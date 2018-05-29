Palm City student ready for Scripps Spelling Bee - Fox29 WFLX TV, West Palm Beach, FL-news & weather

Palm City student ready for Scripps Spelling Bee

Avinash Kumar, an 8th grader at Hidden Oaks Middle School in Palm City, is among 10 area spellers competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

RELATED: More Spelling Bee coverage

This is his first year competing, and to prepare he's studying the roots of words.

“The thing about spelling bees is it's not really just familiarity and memorization. It's also a little bit of logic and using root words to figure out how to spell the words," said Kumar.

The written part of the competition starts Tuesday morning. The on-stage spelling portion begins later in the day.

Scripps Only Content 2018

Powered by Frankly

1100 Banyan Blvd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401

FCC Public File
EEO Report
Closed Captioning

Home

News

Weather

About Us

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.